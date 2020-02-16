“WATCH: Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla in ‘Hows of Us’ deleted scenes”

As a special Valentine’s Day treat for fans of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, producer Star Cinema on Saturday released five deleted scenes in the top-grossing film, “The Hows of Us.”

On YouTube, Star Cinema shared a video compilation of never-before-seen footage that failed to make the final cut of the Cathy Garcia-Molina flick, including the one where Primo (Daniel) performs an acoustic version of “Ikaw Ang Musika Ko” and another where George (Kathryn) and Yohan (Darren Espanto) bond with their half-brother in Amsterdam.

Also included in the deleted scenes was George and Yohan’s first train experience in Amsterdam, as well as a touching moment between Primo and George while on the hunt for her missing father in the foreign land, together with the help of his cousin Darwin (Kit Thompson).

[embedded content]

“The Hows of Us” is 2018’s highest-grossing Filipino film of all time. The romance drama set multiple records in the Philippines, including being the first Filipino movie to reach P600 million in domestic box office earnings within just 20 days after it hit theaters nationwide on August 29, 2018.

It is available for viewing on iWant and KBO.