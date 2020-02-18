“WATCH: Kathryn Bernardo shares birthday highlights of niece’s 7th birthday”

In her latest vlog entry, Kathryn Bernardo shared what happened during her niece’s birthday party.

Kathryn Bernardo shared a glimpse of her recent family celebration in her latest YouTube vlog entry. According to the actress, she rarely posts about her family because she wants to protect their privacy but this celebration was pretty special because they were almost complete.

[embedded content]

“I admit I don’t always post about my family because I prefer to keep some things private, but my favorite niece turned 7 last month and I’m super happy because we were almost complete (miss you, kuya!) to celebrate her big day,” she said.

The vlog showed the many highlights of niece Lhexine’s seventh birthday celebration.

“Today makikita niyo kung papaano kami and isasama ko kayo sa celebration ni Lhexine for her birthday,” Kathryn stated.

The video has already amassed more than 500k views as of this writing.

Kathryn launched her YouTube channel in January this year.