“WATCH: Kathryn Bernardo shows designer bag collection “

Kathryn Bernardo took out some of her favorite designer bags from her closet.

Kathryn Bernardo gave her fans a glimpse of her luxury bag collection in her latest vlog.

According to the 24-year-old actress, she has chosen to include those that she considers having sentimental value to them.

“Pumili ako ng ilan sa mga bags na usually ginagamit ko na may sentimental value sa akin,” Kathryn shared.

While Kathryn loves shoes, she treats herself more with bags from time to time which she considers as a good investment.

“More than shoes, nag-invest ako sa bags kasi mas nagagamit ko siya when I’m traveling. Once in a while, I treat myself with bags ‘pag feeling ko deserve ko siya or like for may birthday or Christmas so once in a while lang naman,” she said.

Contrary to what people might think, Kathryn added that she works hard for everything has in life.

“Hindi naman every time na may gusto ako nakukuha ko lang siya in a just a snap. I have to work hard for it and I have to ask my mom kung okay ba sa kanya, dapat good mood siya,” she said.

She added in jest: “Very practical din ako when it comes to bags.”

Among her favorites is a yellow Louis Vuitton Speedy Cube bag which Daniel gave her.

“Actually hindi ko nga ‘to masyadong nagagamit because of the color but this is very special kasi bigay ‘to saken ni DJ nu’ng nag-sstart palang siya. Kasi favorite ko ‘yung color yellow,” she shared.

Other signature brands Kathryn own include Christian Dior and Chanel.

In the same vlog, Kathryn also showed the bag she bought in Hong Kong after filming the blockbuster hit Hello, Love, Goodbye.