“WATCH: Kathryn Bernardo sizzles in her ‘Yummy’ dance cover”

Actress Kakai Bautista shares her dance session with Kathryn Bernardo online.

Kakai Bautista delighted Kathryn Bernardo’s fans after sharing a clip of their dance session with G-Force.

Kathryn and Kakai danced to Justin Bieber’s latest hit song “Yummy” and it has already amassed more than 100,000 views in just 12 hours.

The Dental Diva also shared that they were with Maymay Entrata but the latter was busy at the time.

“Ayun na nga. Yumugyog na muna kami bago ang isang mahabang chikahan. Busy pa ang bunso namin eh. After mag-update ng buhay buhay, kumain kami ng marami,” she shared.

Kathryn, Kakai, and Maymay worked together on the movie Hello, Love, Goodbye and soon developed a special bond together with the other cast.