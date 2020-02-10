“WATCH: KC Concepcion sings ‘Smile’ in first vlog”

Actress-singer KC Concepcion gifted her fans with a special song cover in her first vlog.

KC Concepcion gifted her fans with a special song cover in her first vlog.

The video, posted on her YouTube channel “The KC Diaries” on Saturday, shows the singer-actress back behind the mic to perform her rendition of Nat King Cole’s hit song “Smile”.

[embedded content]

According to KC, the song cover is “to remind everybody that we are all going through things together”, no matter how perfect others’ lives, including hers, seem.

“You might see a person and think, ‘Wow, their life is so perfect.’ But, trust me, their lives are not perfect. No one’s life is perfect. And people might be able to share things with you about their lives that you might learn from,” she said.

“I, personally, have been going through… I’ve gone through so many things that I don’t always share because I’m the kind of person that doesn’t always share everything from, you know, my heart, everything that goes on deep inside. Sometimes I express things better through singing. And I just really want you guys to understand that you might look at a person, judge that person, and think you know everything you know about that person but you don’t. Everybody has a battle to face and everybody has a need to feel validated, and to feel loved, to feel accepted, to feel like they belong,” she added.

Despite this, KC believes there will always be a reason to smile and be happy.

“There will always be a reason for you to be thankful. I’m very thankful for everything that’s happened in my life. No matter what, I know that God is in charge. That there are things we need to let go of in order to really open our lives up to all the good things that [life] has to offer,” she said.

On Instagram, KC said that singing her rendition of “Smile” made her think of her loved ones, especially her mother, Megastar Sharon Cuneta, amid recent reports suggesting a conflict between them.

“Singing this, I think of all the things the world is going through these days. Everything in the news was so crazy in January. On a personal note, I think of my loved ones. My nearest and dearest. And even my mom, dad, papa, my sisters, my brother. And my heart is thankful for the friends in our lives who treasure us and whom we see as family. To all of you, including the fans who, through life’s ups and downs, give me the strength and the inspiration to smile… THANK YOU,” she wrote.

As of writing, KC’s vlog has more than 76,000 views.