“WATCH: Kean Cipriano, Chynna Ortaleza compose song”

Kean Cipriano and Chynna Ortaleza took to social media to share a song they had written together to bring comfort to listeners especially during difficult times like the COVID-19 crisis.

“Walk on Water” was actually a song they wrote for each other and their firstborn child, Stellar, four years ago, and which now holds a deeper meaning, given the current situation all over the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We choose to believe in miracles. From being a song written in anticipation of the miracle of childbirth… to diving into a deeper understanding of spirituality during this special time. May this song give you some comfort. Whatever your position in this world, I wish you peace, love, and light,” said Chynna.

The couple filmed their performance from their home, and part of the lyrics went: “I’ve never been to outerspace / But I know that this I have to face / For as long as I have you by my side / All these dreams won’t be denied / Now it’s time to walk on water / With You.”

Kean and Chynna, who were married in two ceremonies in 2015 and 2017, welcomed their daughter Stellar in April 2016. Their second child, Salem, was born in September 2019.

Their song comes just after the country’s confirmed coronavirus cases reached the 13,434 mark on Thursday, May 21, which include 846 deaths and 3,000 recoveries.