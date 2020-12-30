Watch Kevin Bacon Performing Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ For His Goats

Over the last few months, actor Kevin Bacon has been occasionally sharing videos on social media in which he plays guitar and sings to his very cute pet goats, Macon and Louie. Past covers have included Frank Ocean‘s ‘Thinkin Bout You’, the Beach Boys‘ ‘Don’t Worry Baby’ and ‘What’s Up’ by 4 Non Blondes. As you might expect, they’re a very wholesome affair.

Now, the Footloose and A Few Good Men star has shared the latest in his #GoatSongs series. It’s a cover of Radiohead‘s 1992 Pablo Honey hit ‘Creep’, which he performs in the barn on an acoustic guitar, as one of the goats jumps up right next to him and chews on his flannel shirt. This goes without saying, but it’s extremely good.

Watch Bacon perform ‘Creep’ below.

“The goats were insisting, so I had to try,” Bacon captioned the post. “I don’t know if it’s appropriate,” he adds at the beginning of the video.

Bacon has been particularly active on social media throughout the pandemic, regularly chatting about music, showing off his collection of pig statues, parodying the insanely popular ‘Dreams’ TikTok and more.