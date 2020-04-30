“WATCH: Kim Chiu celebrates 30th birthday with relief operations at nine hospitals, three barangays”

Kim Chiu also had a mini-celebration at home with her family and boyfriend Xian Lim on her 30th birthday.

As a way of celebrating her 30th birthday, Kim Chiu went out of her way to donate food packs to nine different hospitals and relief goods to three barangays.

Through her new vlog on YouTube, Kim was able to take her fans around the places she visited for her donation drive which included food packs and face shields for frontliners at different hospitals as well as relief goods for those living in poor barangays who have little to no means of buying food.

Among the donations made by Chiu to the nine different hospitals were 2,500 food packs, 2,000 face shields, vitamins.

In the same video, she showed to her fans how she celebrated her birthday which featured appearances from her friend Bela Padilla and boyfriend Xian Lim.

The hospitals which received donations from Kim were San Juan COVID Kalinga Center, Medical Center Ortigas, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, St. Luke’s Medical Center, Lung Center of the Philippines, East Avenue Medical Center, Philippine Children’s Medical Center, and Providence Hospital.

Meanwhile, she did not name the barangays where she donated relief goods.

Kim Chiu turned 30 last April 19.