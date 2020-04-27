“WATCH: Kim Chiu in music video of new song ”Wag Kang Bumitaw'”

The music video of Kim Chiu’s new song “‘Wag Kang Bumitaw” has been released.

Launched Saturday, April 25, the music video was shot entirely at her home, “with no glam team, no big production, just my camera, standee and internet to send my files,” according to the actress.

She credited her boyfriend, Xian Lim, for editing the video for her.

“Thank you Xi! Shot this video just around the house and sent to him all the clips. Thanks Xi,” she wrote.

“‘Wag Kang Bumitaw,” a song about keeping the faith amid uncertainties and trials, was written by Jun Lirios, with music by Leah Negapatan. It was produced by Star POP head Rox Santos and arranged by Michael “Cursebox” Negapatan.

It is available for streaming on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, and Dizzer.

Watch the music video here:

[embedded content]