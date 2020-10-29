“WATCH: Kim Chiu likes Gerald Anderson’s shirtless Instagram posts, mentions Julia Barretto”

As part of her ‘funishment,’ Kim Chiu was tasked to like the posts of Gerald Anderson.

Kim Chiu was caught by surprise with her final “funishment” on It’s Showtime ‘s “Mas Testing” segment on Wednesday, October 28.

Kim was tasked to like five specific Instagram posts of ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson, which included shirtless photos of the actor.

“Hindi ko nga pina-follow ‘yun, e! Bakit niyo naman isasali ‘tong taong ‘to? Nananahimik na kami, ah! Isang dekada na ang nakalipas!” Kim exclaimed before doing the task.

She also made a special shoutout to her boyfriend Xian Lim. “Hi Xi! Kung nanood ka ngayon Xi this is just a game!”

While doing the task, Kim surprised her co-hosts when she suddenly mentioned Julia Barretto.

It can be recalled that Gerald was romantically linked to Julia in 2019.

“Tapos pagbukas mo dito nandito si Julia Barretto!” she said while scrolling Gerald’s Instagram page.

Kim recently joined It’s Showtime as a mainstay host in September.

“Thank you so much. Ayaw ko na magsalita baka maiyak ako,” she said on her first day as a mainstay host in the show.

“Thank you because you choose to stay with us and you choose to be with us. Salamat, maraming salamat,” Vice told Kim in the show back in September.

In response, Kim stated, “Nakaka-fragile ‘yung salitang thank you ‘Ma. And ‘yung salitang ‘stay. Thank you na pinayagan niyo akong tumuntong dito at magkakasama tayo rito.”