“WATCH: Kim Jones produces short film while in quarantine”

Titled ‘Jest,’ the short film tells the story of Kim Jones’ love/hate relationship with 1000-page books.

Kim Jones produced a short film while in quarantine titled Jest. The content creator and entrepreneur shared the film on her Instagram on Wednesday, May 13.

The film featured the book called Infinite Jest, which is a 1079-page novel by American writer David Foster Wallace.

It stars Kim herself and her husband Jericho Rosales.

“Quarantine made me do it. A short film I made about my love/hate relationship with 1000-page books. Starring yours truly (by popular demand – just kidding nobody asked) and @jerichorosalesofficial. Should I do more of these?” Kim said in the caption of her film.

The short film on her Instagram has already amassed more than 70K views as of this writing.

Netizens were quick to commend Kim’s work.

“Love it! Smart content! Definitely global!” one netizen said.

“You are both brilliant. More of these please,” another netizen commented.