Watch King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s Apocalyptic Video For New Song ‘Honey’

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have returned with a new track called ‘Honey’, marking their first new music of 2020.

It arrives with a somewhat dystopian-feeling music video directed by longtime collaborator John Angus Stuart. “Shot at sunset during the apocalypse with a reeeeeeal long lens,” commented Mackenzie. “I wrote this song a couple of years ago. It’s nice to have it out in the world.”

‘Honey’ is the first new music we’ve heard from the prolific King Gizz since their 2019 album Infest the Rats’ Nest. It’s unclear at this point whether ‘Honey’ is part of a larger project or is a standalone single.

While they’ve not been releasing new music, the genre-defiant Melbourne rockers have released two films, both also directed by Stuart. Chunky Shrapnel captured the band’s 2019 tour throughout the UK and Europe, and was accompanied by a live album of the same name. Meanwhile, RATTY documented the recording process behind Infest the Rats’ Nest. You can check that out on YouTube here.

Watch the video for ‘Honey’ below.

