Watch King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard’s New Documentary About The Making Of ‘Infest The Rats’ Nest’

Genre-defiant rockers King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have today released their new film RATTY. The 27-minute film documents the making of the Melbourne band’s latest album, last year’s heavy metal-inspired Infest the Rats’ Nest.

Per a statement accompanying the video, RATTY “shows the path of creation from gag jams to gigs and all the sweat and stink that comes with it.”

Shot and edited by John Angus Stewart and produced by PHC Films, the documentary is available to rent at the price of $3USD ($4.39 AUD). It’s all for a good cause, with 100% of proceeds going to Australians for Native Title and Reconciliation, BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation, DJIRRA and Indigenous Social Justice Association Melbourne.

RATTY marks the second foray into the world of film for King Gizz. Back in April, the band shared their debut feature-length concert film Chunky Shrapnel, similarly directed by Stewart and recorded while King Gizz were on tour last year. Originally intended for a cinematic release, the band premiered Chunky Shrapnel online, with the band’s Stu Mackenzie commenting, “Chunky Shrapnel was made for the cinema but as both concerts and films are currently outlawed, it feels poetic to release a concert-film digitally right now.”

Watch a trailer for RATTY below – you can purchase and stream the whole thing here through Vimeo.

