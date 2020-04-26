“WATCH: Klarisse de Guzman effortlessly belts out ‘Seasons of Love’”

Klarisse de Guzman did a cover ‘Seasons of Love’ from the hit musical ‘Rent.’

Kapamilya singer Klarisse de Guzman proved she’s one of the best singers in the country as she effortlessly belted out the song “Seasons of Love” from the hit musical Rent.

On YouTube, the former member of the ASAP -formed group “Birit Queens” shared a video of her cover where she also provided the backup vocals.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

larisse rose to fame after joining the first season of The Voice of the Philippines . She emerged 1st runner-up, placing second to Grand Winner Mitoy Yonting.

After her stint in ‘The Voice,’ she pursued her college degree and took up AB Music Production at the De La Salle – College of St. Benilde.