“WATCH: Kristel Fulgar drops ‘10,000 Hours’ cover”

Kristel Fulgar released on Monday a new song cover, much to the delight of her fans and followers.

The actress-vlogger dropped the cover video in her official Youtube channel, where she performed a heartfelt rendition of Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber’s hit song “10,000.”

The video was produced by Miko Reyes of BDRMStudios21.

Less than 24 hours since it was released, the video already has more than 30,000 views and hundreds of comments, with many saying they loved Kristel’s version, while some suggested more songs for her to cover.

The video comes almost a month after Kristel received two Gold Creator Awards from video-sharing site YouTube.

The Gold Creator Award is given to YouTube channels with 1,000,000 subscribers.

“Never thought that I would get this far. When I started these YouTube channels and doing song covers and vlogs, I always have this mindset, ‘I’m doing this for fun and to keep memorable moments’. I hope this serves as an inspiration to those who are aspiring to be a YouTuber as well,” she said.

As of this writing, Kristel’s YouTube page, “Kristells Vlogs,” has over 1.52 million subscribers, while her other account “Kristel Fulgar” has over 1.02 million subscribers.