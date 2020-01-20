“WATCH: Kristel Fulgar’s fun birthday celebration in Korea”

Actress-vlogger Krystel Fulgar was treated to a birthday surprise when her friends in Korea organized a simple but fun celebration for her.

Actress-vlogger Kristel Fulgar was treated to a birthday surprise when her friends in Korea organized a simple but fun celebration for her.

As seen in her latest YouTube video uploaded on Friday, the former “ Goin’ Bulilit ” star, who turned 25 last December 29, was surprised with a trip to two of the most popular theme parks in the country—Lotte World, a major recreation complex located in downtown Seoul, and Everland, South Korea’s largest amusement park, located in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do.

After they grabbed dinner, where Kristel had her first taste of bossam, a pork dish in Korean cuisine, the group ended the night with a fun karaoke session in a near KTV bar.

[embedded content]

Kristel was recently in Korea to catch the concert of actor-singer Seo In-Guk at the Donghae Culture and Art Center in Kwangwoon University last December 28.