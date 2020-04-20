“WATCH: Kyle Echarri makes a prank call to Francine Diaz”

Robi Domingo invited Kyle Echarri in his latest YouTube vlog.

“This kid nakilala in Cebu when I delivered the red envelope for ‘The Voice Kids‘ season 2 and now he’s this golden teen na sobrang galing when it comes to acting. Itong charm niya, I think bagay na bagay sila ni Francine (Diaz). Naks,” Robi stated.

In the vlog, Robi asked the former Kadenang Ginto star various questions on love, dating, and friendship. If Kyle would choose not to answer a question, he would need to do a challenge.

[embedded content]

Kyle gamely answered all the tough questions of Robi but by the end of the video, he decided to do a challenge. For the challenge, Kyle needed to call his love team partner Francine Diaz and prank her that he would be confessing his feelings for her.

“I’ve been thinking about it a lot. I don’t know if you are just hearing things kasi medyo seryoso nga ‘to. Naalala mo ‘yung the scene we had na tayo lang dalawa, feeling ko parang na-miss ko eh,” Kyle told Francine in the call.

The video has already amassed more than 80K views as of this writing.