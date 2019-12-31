“WATCH: KZ Tandingan reminisces sweet moments with fiancé TJ Monterde in birthday video greeting”

KZ Tandingan made a great effort for her sweet video greeting on TJ Monterde’s special day.

Hours before TJ Monterde proposed to KZ Tandingan, the latter shared on Facebook random clips of some of their sweetest moments together.

From simple dates here and abroad to random bonding moments, KZ made a great deal of effort in her video greeting for her then-boyfriend and now soon-to-be husband on his special day.

The four-minute clip features a song titled “Papictura Ko Nimu, Gwapo” sang by Bisaya artist Marie Maureen Salvaleon.

“Happy Birthday, Gwapo! #IdaranPeroHitsurahan (#OldButHandsome),” she wrote in the caption.

Watch the video below:

Monterde, the hitmaker behind the song “Dating Tayo,” turned 30 last December 30.

KZ and TJ officially became a couple back in 2015.