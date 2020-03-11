“WATCH: KZ Tandingan wows in Billie Eilish cover”

On her birthday, KZ Tandingan posted a cover of ‘No Time To Die’ by Billie Eilish.

In celebration of her birthday, KZ Tandingan posted a song cover on her YouTube page, much to the delight of her fans. The singer performed “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish.

The song had this 80’s jazz vibe and was commended by many netizens.

“Didn’t expect this kind arrangement for this song! Woah! Such a great and talented team SUPREME!” one netizen said.

“Sobrang ganda ng arrangement, pagkakakanta ni KZ at combination ng artistry ng lahat!” another netizen commented.

It was on Tuesday, March 10, when KZ announced that she will be posting a cover of the song.

“Turning a year older tomorrow! &&& to break usual tradition of receiving gifts on my birthday, I have a special treat for all of you tomorrow at 6pm. I’m finally putting out some music on my youtube channel! We rearranged a Billie Eilish song just for you guys! So if you haven’t subscribed to KZ Tandingan Official on youtube yet, please do! We hope you like what we worked so hard on 😊 missed ya guys!” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.