“WATCH: Lady Gaga, Blackpink release video game-themed video for “Sour Candy””

Lady Gaga and Blackpink released a lyric video for their collaborative track “Sour Candy.”

More than two weeks since the release of the song “Sour Candy,” Lady Gaga and Blackpink surprised fans with a lyric video for the said song.

While it is still unsure whether or not fans are getting an official music video for the said track off Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album “Chromatica,” the pop legend, dubbed as Mother Monster, made sure fans get a sweet treat for their fans.

Watch the video-game themed video below:

[embedded content]

“Sour Candy” is only one of the three songs the pop royalty has in her new album including the ones with Ariana Grande titled “Rain On Me” and “Sine From Above” with Elton John.

Meanwhile, Blackpink, which will mark their comeback with a release of a new song called “How You Like That” this June 26th, is set to release a total of ten songs for their upcoming album.