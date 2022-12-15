Watch LCD Soundsystem Play the ‘Twin Peaks’ Theme to Honour the Late Angelo Badalamenti

LCD Soundsystem have honoured the late Angelo Badalamenti by performing the Twin Peaks theme song ‘Falling’ during one of their recent shows at Brooklyn Steel in New York. Badalamenti, who composed music for Twin Peaks and many other David Lynch projects, passed away at the age of 85 over the weekend.

The band incorporated the theme – an instrumental version of ‘Falling’ by frequent Badalamenti and Lynch collaborator Julee Cruise, who also died this year – into a performance of their song ‘New York I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down’ on Tuesday night (13th December). Watch below.

LCD Soundsystem Pay Tribute to Angelo Badalamenti

LCD Soundsystem uit Brooklyn speelt in Brooklyn muziek van Angelo Badalamenti uit Brooklyn. En ik ben erbij 💔 pic.twitter.com/bOSeAbEGym — paul nederveen (@StPauldj) December 14, 2022

As a huge Twin Peaks fan, a little part of me died this week with legendary composer Angelo Badalamenti’s passing. This brief interlude by @lcdsoundsystem in NYC last night is so touching. “Beautiful, mid-song tribute to Angelo Badalamenti.” 💔🕯️🕊️ 📷 from mark_montalto IG🙏 pic.twitter.com/4KnsWMldVo — Tibor M. Kalman (@kalmantibs) December 15, 2022

Badalamenti died surrounded by family at his home in New Jersey on Sunday, 11th December. Throughout his long career, the famed composer wrote music for not only Twin Peaks but other Lynch projects such as Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, Lost Highway and more. His work on the Twin Peaks theme earned him a Grammy Award in 1991.

Outside of his collaborations with Lynch, Badalamenti also composed scores for films including A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. He collaborated with a wide range of artists, including David Bowie, Orbital, Pet Shop Boys and many others.