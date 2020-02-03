“WATCH: Lea Salonga effortlessly belts out ‘Alone’ at Nyoy Volante’s birthday party”

Lea Salonga casually belted out “Alone” – a song popularized by American band Heart – during Nyoy Volante’s birthday celebration.

Time and again, Lea Salonga never fails to impress whenever she sets foot on stage and sing at the top of her lungs. But we’re telling you this: Lea casually belting out “Alone” at a party is next level!

In a video posted by Team Lea, the Tony-winning Broadway star effortlessly belted out “Alone” – a song popularized by American band Heart – during Nyoy Volante’s birthday celebration last month.

As of writing, the video has already garnered over 14,000 reactions and 1,800 shares on Facebook.