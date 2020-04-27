“WATCH: Lea Salonga returns as ‘Princess Jasmine’ in Disney’s storytelling project”

Lea Salonga found a way for Disney fans to gather while staying at home.

Broadway icon and Disney legend Lea Salonga returned as the voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney’s storytelling project.

The 49-year-old singer, who read a new tale about Princess Jasmine called “A Proper Princess” from the book “5 Minute Princess Stories,” revealed in a Facebook post how the project came to be.

“So, I did this thing! Walt Disney asked if I could read a story to children from my home. And I did! Enjoy,” she said.

Lea, who provided the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in the 1992 Disney animated film Aladdin, got the chance to introduce herself to the younger generation through the said project.

Watch the video below:

Apart from Princess Jasmine, Lea also provided the singing voice of another Disney Princess — “Mulan.”