“WATCH: Lee Min Ho captivates in teaser for latest drama”

Lee Minho returns to TV after his two-year military service in the Korean drama titled “The King: The Eternal Monarch.”

On February 28, Korean TV network SBS released the teaser trailer for Lee Min Ho’s comeback drama “The King: The Eternal Monarch.” This is the actor’s first TV drama after returning from his mandatory military service for two years.

Written by Kim Eunsook, the genius behind “The Heirs,” “Descendants of The Sun” and “Goblin,” “The King: The Eternal Monarch” is a story about a Korean emperor who tries to close the doors to another world which was opened by demons and works with a detective to protect the people.

Also starring “Goblin” actress Kim Go Eun, the drama is said to premiere in the first half of 2020.

