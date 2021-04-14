Watch Lil Nas X & Dominic Fike Go Skinny Dipping In BROCKHAMPTON’s ‘Count On Me’ Music Video

BROCKHAMPTON released what might be their penultimate album, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, last week. Now the collective has dropped another new music video for it, this time for ‘Count On Me’.

The video stars two of contemporary music’s buzziest stars, Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike, who go on a bit of a road trip. As Fike says he’s been listening to Radiohead recently, Nas X responds, “who the fuck is Radiohead?”

The two stars then meander into the woods in the dark, before engaging in a trippy, terrifying hook-up and skinny dipping session. Standard BROCKHAMPTON business, to be honest.

This means that Nas X and Fike are just the latest artists to have their names attached in some degree to the song, which already features A$AP Rocky, Shawn Mendes and Ryan Beatty.

‘Count On Me’ is also just the latest in queer, hallucinatory music video in Lil Nas X’s brief videography, having just dominated the globe with his video for ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’.

Watch the video for ‘Count On Me’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

