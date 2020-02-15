“Watch List director Ben Rekhi, sinabing pang-Oscars ang acting ni Alessandra de Rossi”

Ben Rekhi says Alessandra de Rossi’s acting is of Oscars’ caliber in their new movie Watch List.

Sayang at hindi nakadalo si Alessandra de Rossi sa presscon ng kanyang pelikulang Watch List na ginanap nung Thursday, February 13, sa Alta By Relik in San Juan. Narinig niya sana kung paano siya pinuri ng kanyang Indian-American filmmaker na si Ben Rekhi.

“It was actually a very beautiful experience doing Watch List. The cast and the whole team are very supportive and the crew were willing to be so giving and supportive of their time,” simulang pahayag ni Ben sa PUSH.

“Alessandra’s talent is something I’ve never seen before. Jake (Acuna), who is very well known in Hollywood for his work in ‘Metro Manila,’ brought a level of intensity that is going to surprise people. Art Acuña is also a force of nature.

“One of the breakout performances is Micko Laurente who plays Alessandra’s teenage son. I think he’s just going to absolutely break people’s hearts,” paglalarawan niya sa kanyang cast.

Ipinagmalaki rin ng director na ang kalidad ng acting ni Alessandra ay pang-Oscars.

“I’ve worked with a lot of actresses in the West even like Academy award-winners and the level of talent that Alessandra brought to this film is incredible, it’s very unique.

“I think she’s a national treasure in cinema. I think she can win an Oscars one day. She’s truly one of the great actresses here and in the world, so I felt very fortunate to work with people like Alessandra and other who were not only incredibly talented but very kind people,” sambit pa niya.

Watch List tells the story of a woman whose husband is killed and must now take on the role of a family breadwinner and protector.

Ani Ben, “It’s a very human story. At its most basic, it’s about the lengths to which a mother will go to protect her children.

“The beautiful thing about cinema is its universal language and it’s a window to the human condition and so whether the film is in Tagalog or English there’s a certain truth in the human experience, that’s the great thing about cinema, and it can breakdown the lives, allow you to walk in someone else’s shoes.”

Watch List has made rounds in many international film festivals, namely the Deauville American Film Festival, Seattle International Film Festival, Bahamas International Film Festival, International Film Festival of India, Nashville Film Festival and Mill Valley Film Festival.

It recently won the Most Disturbing Fiction Film Award at the 2020 Tournai Ramdam Festival in Belgium.

Ipapalabas na ang Watch List sa mga sinehan on February 19, 2020. The film is produced by Reality Entertainment and XYZ Films.