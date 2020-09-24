“WATCH: Liza Soberano takes on Mimiyuuuh’s ‘It Really Hurts’ challenge”

A new online challenge has taken off in the Philippines: the “It Really Hurts” challenge, popularized by social media star Mimiyuuuh.

And the latest A-list celebrity to join in on the fun is Liza Soberano, who posted her own version of the challenge on Wednesday, September 23.

In the video, which has since gone viral, the actress is seen following Mimiyuuuh’s moves and dancing to “Kabet,” a song from Filipino artist G*gong Rapper, inside her wellness center Hope Hand and Foot Wellness.

On TikTok alone, the video has earned more than 350,000 “likes.” You can watch it below:

Aside from Liza, the likes of Bretman Rock, SB19’s Josh, and Andrea Brillantes have taken on the challenge.

This isn’t the first time that Mimiyuuuh created an online trend. Last year, she also popularized the “Dalagang Pilipina” challenge, which involves one filming him/herself making funny faces, and timing the poses to the beat of “Dalaga,” a song from local hiphop group ALLMO$T.