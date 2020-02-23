“WATCH: Loisa Andalio gamely eats silkworms for a challenge”

Watch Loisa Andalio’s reaction when she ate the fried silkworms.

Loisa Andalio gamely ate fried silkworms as a part of a YouTube vlog challenge. The actress, alongside her James and Pat and Dave co-stars Ronnie Alonte and Donny Pangilinan participated in Richard Juan’s “Spill It or Swallow It” vlog.

[embedded content]

Loisa was asked if what trait of Ronnie she thinks is “nakaka-turn off.”

“Kay Ronnie kasi, sasagutin ko pero kakainin ko [‘yung silkworms] kasi ‘yung sagot ko hindi ano eh… Kay Ronnie wala namang perpektong tao. Kumbaga, ‘yun siya, mamahalin mo kung ano ang pangit at maganda sa kanya,” Loisa said.

Refusing to be more specific about her answer, Loisa needed to swallow the silkworms as a dare. According to the actress, she already tried silkworms before when she was inside the Pinoy Big Brother house.

What ensued was a frantic Loisa who threw up the silkworms she consumed.

“Lasang luma, lasang pinaglumaan ng panahon,” Loisa quipped.

James and Pat and Dave is now showing in cinemas nationwide.