“WATCH: Loisa Andalio pranks birthday boy Ronnie Alonte”

Loisa Andalio pulled a prank on her boyfriend, Ronnie Alonte, who celebrated his 24th birthday on Monday, October 26.

Loisa Andalio pulled a prank on her boyfriend, Ronnie Alonte, who recently celebrated his 24th birthday.

In their latest vlog uploaded Tuesday, October 27, Loisa pretended to get angry at Ronnie for not showing enthusiasm for their collaboration with YouTuber Zeinab Harake, whom the actress tapped as an accomplice.

“Lahat ng gusto ko kasi ayaw ni R2, ‘yung mga trip ko ayaw ni R2… Ewan ko, parang tinatamad si R2 ngayon, eh,” said Loisa.

“Eh ‘di ‘wag na lang. ‘Wag na lang mag-vlog,” she added.

“Bakit tinatamad? Kailan ako tinamad?” Ronnie answered. “‘Di ako tinatamad. Eh ‘di dapat sinabi ko ‘wag na natin ituloy ‘to kung tinatamad talaga ako.”

[embedded content]

Just when Ronnie started to get visibly annoyed, a “Happy Birthday” song began to play and the actor was surprised by their close friends, including his fellow Hashtags Zeus Collins and Tom Doromal, with birthday cakes.

“Nagulat ako pero ang galing,” said Ronnie, when asked for his reaction to the prank. “Kaya nagulat ako kasi iba ‘yung talim ng bibig niya, eh. ‘Di ko in-expect na mapa-prank ako. Kasi sinabi ko talaga dati lalo nag-start na kami mag-vlog ngayon na hindi ako mapa-prank talaga. Kasi alam ko na kung paano i-prank ‘yung mga tao eh. Ngayon na nangyari sa ‘kin, ‘di mo talaga masasabi ‘no?”

“‘Yung prank kasi grabe nagmukha talaga akong masama. Guys, hindi talaga ako ganun kay R2. Love ko ‘yan. ‘Di ko siya ginaganon,” added Loisa.

As of writing, the vlog has been viewed for more than 300,000 times, and “liked” for 34,000.

Ronnie turned 24 on Monday, October 26.

He and Loisa have been together for almost four years.

READ: Ronnie Alonte confirms relationship with Loisa Andalio

READ: Ronnie Alonte’s cryptic post triggers speculations of new milestone with Loisa Andalio

The couple dubbed “LoiNie” celebrated their third anniversary together last November 2019.