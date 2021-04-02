Watch Lorde Cover Bruce Springsteen On Stage With Marlon Williams

Lorde has sent her fans into a frenzy after making her first onstage appearance in years, covering Bruce Springsteen with Marlon Williams in New Zealand.

The surprise duet happened at Williams’ performance at Auckland’s Hollywood Avondale theatre earlier this week. The two sat side-by-side at a piano for a rendition of The Boss’ ‘Tougher Than The Rest’, taken from his 1987 album Tunnel Of Love.

This isn’t the first time Lorde and Williams, two of New Zealand’s biggest acts, have teamed up to cover a song. Back in 2019, they performed a joint rendition of Simon & Garfunkel‘s ‘The Sound Of Silence’ at the You Are Us/Aroha Nui benefit, which was an effort to raise money for the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attacks.

In fact, Bruce Springsteen himself has covered Lorde, performing her 2013 breakout hit ‘Royals’ back in 2014. Then, Lorde returned the favour with a cover of his song ‘I’m On Fire’ in 2017.

Watch clips of the performance below, via Coup De Main.