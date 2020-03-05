“WATCH: Lucy Torres, Kristine Hermosa, Amy Perez, Mahal do TikTok videos”

TikTok is taking the showbiz world by storm. It’s not only the gen Z stars who have been captured by TikTok’s charm but also some senior stars in the industry.

Some of them include Richard Gomez, Lucy Torres, Kristine Hermosa, Amy Perez, Zsa Zsa Padilla, John Arcilla, Karylle, among others. John Arcilla, in particular, has had a huge TikTok following since 2018.

TikTok is an app where you can create short lip-sync, comedy and dance videos. It was launched in 2017.

Watch their videos below: (Credit: TikTok @imkathermosa @bomskierojas @perezamyp)