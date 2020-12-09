Watch Maddy Jane’s New Music Video Featuring An All-Star Cowgirl Crew

Maddy Jane has just capped off her empowering new single ‘You’re Not Mine (But I Think You Should Be)’ with an epic music video featuring an all-star cast of cowgirls.

Jane’s mates Ruby Fields, Annie Hamilton, Odette, triple j presenter Lucy Smith, CLEWS’ Lily Richardson and I Know Leopard’s Rosie Fitzgerald all don denim, tassels and cowgirl hats and hit the mechanical bull for the clip, which you can check out below.

“This song was one that was trying to tell me something,” explains Maddy. “It came together so quickly when I wrote it and recorded it in the middle of the pandemic. I spend so much time in my head coming from an insecure place and this was about realising I need to balance out those negative and insecure thoughts more often.

“It’s about coming from a place of confidence and reminding myself that I do love myself and I’ve grown so much,” she continues. “Something that I feel like we were all forced to look at this year. After I wrote this, I looked back and felt like I just taught myself a lesson. It’s a feel-good reminder that you are awesome and are just supposed to be doing, you!”

The song arrives on the heels of Maddy reimagining Natasha Bedingfield’s classic ‘Unwritten’ for triple j’s ‘Like A Version’.

