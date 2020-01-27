“WATCH: Madonna chats with Pinoy superfan at Lisbon concert”

A lucky Filipino fan got the chance to exchange words with international pop star Madonna during her concert at Lisbon, Portugal as part of her all-theatre “Madame X” world tour.

On Saturday, the “Queen of Pop” took to Instagram to share a video of her sitting amongst the audience while having a “good chat” with the Pinoy super fan, who introduced himself as Christian.

The two began their exchange with Madonna saying she’s impressed by the effort Christian, who was clad in a revolutionary war costume, put into his outfit.

“Yes, I have 28 of them,” replied the fan. “28 of the same costume, or? I hope there’s diversity to your costume,” said Madonna. “I have diversity because I’ve worn it in 32 shows, so…” “I’m impressed.”

The two went on to talk about the concert tour, with Christian saying he “loved every minute” of the show, particularly the production for her controversial anti-gun anthem, “God Control”.

“Because it makes you think about certain areas in your life and it makes you question them,” explained Christian, who agreed with Madonna that gun-control laws should change “not just in America, [but] everywhere.”

Christian also took the opportunity to show Madonna photos of him attending her past concerts in Taipei and Miami, among others.

“Oh my God, you follow me everywhere,” she said. “Yeah, you get around. That’s what they say about you, Christian.”

“Anyways, it was really nice seeing you,” added Madonna, who ended their exchange by sharing a tight hug with the lucky fan.

Watch their interaction here: