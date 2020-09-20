“WATCH: Maja Salvador teams up with Pooh for hilarious ‘WAP’ Dance Challenge”

Maja Salvador and Pooh’s ‘WAP’ dance challenge has already amassed more than 1 million views as of this writing.

Maja Salvador teamed up with comedian Pooh for her “WAP dance challenge entry.

In the video she posted on her Instagram page on Friday, September 18, Maja hilariously transformed to Pooh while doing the challenge.

“Now from the top! #WAPCHALLENGE 😅 #MajoAndMaja,” Maja wrote.

The Instagram video has already amassed more than 1 million views as of this writing.

WATCH: Maja Salvador gives a tour of their modern tropical family home

It also received various reactions from their celebrity friends.

“Ganda nito hahahaha,” Ria Atayde commented.

“HAHAHAHHAAH GALING!!!” Moira dela Torre posted.

Rayver Cruz, Erich Gonzales, and Billycrawford, among others, also reacted to the hilarious video.