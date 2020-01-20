“WATCH: ‘Make It With You’ cover of acapella group Iskala”

Acapella group Iskala on Saturday treated their fans with a short cover of Ben&Ben’s “Make It With You”.

Originally performed by American soft rock band Bread, “Make It With You” is the official theme song of Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano’s hit primetime series of the same name.

Iskala is an five-man, acapella band known for their covers of popular Filipino hits. The group signed a deal with One Music Philippines, a music portal owned and operated by ABS-CBN’s Star Creatives Group, in February 2018.

Watch their short cover below: