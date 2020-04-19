“WATCH: Manilyn Reyes sings ‘Crash Landing on You’ song”

Manilyn Reyes performed CLOY’s ‘Sunset’ in her latest Instagram video.

Crash Landing on You has truly captured the hearts of many Filipinos, including actress Manilyn Reyes, who recently proved that she is a certified fan of the show.

In her latest Instagram post, the actress showcased her acting prowess and sang “Sunset,” a song from CLOY’s official soundtrack.

“Annyeonghaseyo! Ito na, para sa sa ating mahihilig sa K-drama. Subok lang, hihi,” Manilyn said on Instagram.

The singer-actress effortlessly sang the song in Korean.

Many netizens were quick to commend Manily’s voice and her effort in singing the hit OST.

“Nakakainlove po boses nyo..galing sobra,” one netizen commented.

“I love it ate!!! Galing! 👏🏼 I’m a big fan of CLOY too! #BinJin Stay safe and healthy,” another netizen said.

The video has already more then 42k views as of this writing.