“WATCH: Marcelito Pomoy goes to a rural barangay in Quezon, gives away dressed chicken and rice”

Marcelito Pomoy continues to give back to the hometown of his wife Joan in Quezon.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Marcelito Pomoy went out of his away to help those in need in a far-flung area in Calauag, Quezon.

According to Marcelito, the reason why he decided to help the people of Brgy. Kuyaoyao is because of their impoverished situation, adding the fact that the residents of the remote area would need to have at least 400 pesos each to reach the town center.

“Kami po ay pupunta na sa lugar sa Kuyaoyao kung saan itong lugar na ito ay napakalayo — more than one hour ang biyahe. So ang pinili namin na lugar na bigyan ng relief sobrang napakahirap po ng kalagayan nila du’n. And then pamasahe palang papunta ng bayan more than 400 na isang tao,” he said.

The former America’s Got Talent: The Champions contestant also emphasized the plight of students in the rural barangay, thanking those who made generous donations that helped make their relief operations a success.

“And then sa totoo lang, ‘yung mga estudyante dun, ‘yung mga mag-aaral, nilalakad nila ‘yung school nila. Kaya sobrang hirap. Kaya salamat po sa lahat ng sumuporta at nagbigay ng mga tulong. Isang napakalaking biyaya po nito para sa kanila. Kaya sa lahat ng may mabubuting puso, again, pwede po akong maging tulay para makatulong sa iba — sa mga mas nangangailangan pa sa akin,” he stated.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Marcelito Pomoy first rose to popularity after winning the second season of Pilipinas Got Talent which aired on ABS-CBN back in 2011.