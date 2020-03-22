“WATCH: Marcelito Pomoy performs inspiring “Heal The World” cover”

Marcelito Pomoy did a cover of Michael Jackson’s “Heal The World” as a way of uplifting the spirits of the entire nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marcelito Pomoy brought together Filipinos across the world when he joined the reality singing competition America’s Got Talent: The Champions earlier this year.

And now, the Surigao-born singer found another way to unite and uplift the spirits of the entire nation in these trying times via social media.

On YouTube, Marcelito released a cover of Michael Jackson’s “Heal The World” and offered prayers for each and every Filipino — including those working incessantly in the frontlines.

“Lord, gabayan niyo po ang mga nurse, mga doctors na humaharap sa malubhang sakit na coronavirus. Sa mga pulis at sundalo na gumagabay ngayon sa mga taong-bayan para maging safe sa kani-kanilang mga tahanan,” the 35-year-old singer said in the video.

He added: “Lord, bigyan niyo po kami ng lakas ng loob na labanan itong virus na ito. At sana lahat ng mga anak niyo dito sa mundo ay magtulong-tulong para masugpo itong virus na ito. At sana magkaroon na po ito ng gamot.”

Marcelito also left an inspiring message before proceeding with his performance, writing: “Let us join our hands, be compassionate and bring peace to our community. Keep in mind every precautionary action for us to protect our mind and body.

The video features clips from various countries affected by the COVID-19 crisis including the Philippines.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Released in 1991, “Heal The World” was part of Michael Jackson’s eighth studio album Dangerous.

As of writing, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines is now at 380, with 25 deaths and 15 recoveries.