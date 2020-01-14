“WATCH: Marcelito Pomoy receives standing ovation on ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’”

Marcelito Pomoy performed ‘The Prayer’ on the show.

Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy received a standing ovation from the judges of America’s Got Talent: The Champions. Marcelito performed “The Prayer” with both male and female voice ranges, which stunned the judges and the audience of the show.

“That was so unique, you are a beautiful, wonderful singer with a young woman trap inside of you,” Howie Mandel said.

Meanwhile, judge Alesha Dixon applaud the performance because of its uniqueness.

“I want to see something different, something unique and Marcelito you just gave it to us. It is absolutely brilliant,” Alesha said.

Heidi Klum remarked that she was truly impressed by the voice of the Pinoy singer.

“Honestly, this is one of the craziest things I ever heard in my entire life. Your voice, your range and your sound is just so out of this world,” she stated.

Simon Cowell said that the performance has a perfect score for him.

“That was what I call a 10, a simple as that. I have a feeling that the super fans will put you through the next round,” Simon stated.

Marcelito will need to gain the votes of the “super fans” to get through the next round.

The Pinoy singer was the champion of the second season of Pilipinas Got Talent in 2011.