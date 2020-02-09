“WATCH: Marcelito Pomoy sings ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in the ‘AGT’ finale”

Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy brought the house down when he performed another Celine Dion classic during the finals round of reality singing competition “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”.

Marcelito, who has been recognized for his “golden female voice” throughout the competition, is among the finalists of “AGT: The Champions”, alongside four golden buzzer acts Angelina Jordan, Boogie Storm, V. Unbeatable and Sillhouettes

Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Alesha Dixon all heaped praises for Marcelito for his reprisal of his rendition of the song, which he first performed during his guesting on “The Ellen DeGeneres” in 2018.

“It is just incredible over and over again. You are so very smart, you picked the songs we all like,” said Heidi.

“You’re making the right choices on the right song, great job tonight,” said Howie.

“The high notes on that song were beautiful. You nailed it tonight,” said Alesha.

“You are a very talented guy. On a night like this, I would have done something not predictable. I think you’ve got a massive career in front of you,” said Simon.

Watch his full performance below:

[embedded content]