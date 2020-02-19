“WATCH: Marcelito Pomoy sings Queen’s ‘We Are The Champions’ in AGT finale”

Filipino pride Marcelito Pomoy impresses once again with Queen’s ‘We Are The Champions’ performance with fellow ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ contenders

Marcelito Pomoy continues to impress audiences in the US as he performed for the last time on the “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” stage last February 18.

Taking the limelight with fellow contenders Boogie Storm, Duo Transcend, Hans and Russian Bar, the Pinoy pride sang the Queen classic “We Are the Champions.”

The extreme talent displayed by the ‘champs,’ got the audience and all four judges – Howie Mandell, Alesha Dixon, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell – all on their feet by the end of the performance.

[embedded content]

Marcelito was declared third-runner up on this season’s AGT: The Champions, with Indian dance group V.Unbeatable taking home the grand prize.

WATCH: Marcelito Pomoy | Push Evolution

Prior to this, Marcelito rose to fame after winning the second season of Pilipinas Got Talent in 2011.