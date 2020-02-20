“WATCH: Marco, Tony, Lovi in ‘Hindi Tayo Pwede’ official trailer”

Viva Films on Wednesday released the official trailer of their newest big screen offering, “Hindi Tayo Pwede.”

Starring Marco Gumabao, Tony Labrusca, and Lovi Poe, the trailer follows the story of a woman (Lovi) who holds back from falling in love with her best friend (Marco) as she mourns the death of her boyfriend (Tony).

“Hindi Tayo Pwede” was written by Ricky Lee and is directed by Joel Lamangan.

The sexy drama marks the first time that Tony, Marco, and Lovi are working together.

The movie is slated to be released in cinemas nationwide on March 4.