“WATCH: Maricar Reyes teaches followers ‘how to have a miserable life’”

Actress-model Maricar Reyes opened up about her own struggles with depression in a humorous video she posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Kailangan ko ng kasama maging miserable.”

Actress-model Maricar Reyes has this to say as she shared her guide to living a “miserable life” in a humorous video she posted on Instagram on Wednesday, January 29.

According to Maricar, she was having a really bad day and was dealing with a number of “personal problems” when she thought of creating a video to teach people “how to be miserable” just like her.

“So ang ginawa ko, nag-Google ako, and then I found this really great list,” she began.

Maricar then proceeded to enumerate American author and televangelist Joyce Meyer’s list on “how to be miserable”, which basically describes selfishness as key to being miserable and conversely, selflessness as key to being happy.

(From Pinterest)

In her caption, Maricar said that she was feeling really depressed prior to making the video, as there are no “quick solutions” to the personal troubles she’s currently facing.

“But as I was feeling sorry for myself, I went online & saw this list on ‘How to Live A Miserable Life’ by Joyce Meyer. Natawa ako sa sarili ko, because I’m doing all of these 18 things. I saw how much I was wallowing in self-pity. I had lost my will to fight,” she said.

While her problems remain unsolved, the Bagani star said that the list definitely gave her a “better mindset” to face them.

“I sincerely hope this video helps someone who may be going through some challenges, like I am,” she added.