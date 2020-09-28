“WATCH: Mariel Rodriguez recreates quail eggs, jjampong from ‘It’s Okay Not To Be Okay’”

Television host Mariel Rodriguez attempted to recreate the “mouthwatering dishes” featured in the hit series “It’s Okay Not To Be Okay” in her latest vlog.

In an 11-minute video released on Sunday, September 27, the “It’s Showtime” host attempted to recreate the quail eggs and jjampong that were featured in the popular Korean drama with the help of her fellow television host and blogger Divine Lee.

“I have been watching a lot of K-dramas during this time and ‘It’s Okay Not To Be Okay’ is definitely part of my top 3! I like it sooooo much. I like the story, the cast, how they told the story, the twists and I also like the foooood!” Mariel said of the series.

Mariel, whose vlog has been viewed for nearly 12,000 times, said she enjoyed preparing the two dishes.

“It seems so complicated, but in reality it’s so easy and it’s so delicious and it’s so authentic. Like you really feel like you’re in that drama,” she added. “So, I’m so happy that I was able to have this experience.”

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Mariel, who started vlogging last year, currently has more than 730,000 YouTube subscribers.