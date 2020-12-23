“WATCH: Marjorie Barretto does a cooking vlog with her daughter with Recom Echiverri”

Marjorie Barretto explains that she decided to have Erich for her latest vlog following requests from fans to see more of her youngest daughter.

As part of her #MakeItMerryWithMarjorie vlog series, Marjorie Barretto cooked pasta with her youngest daughter Erich.

Marjorie, who started her vlog with thoughts about celebrating Christmas with her family this year, said she’s looking forward to spending quality time with them.

“One thing I’m excited about it’s already the Christmas break and I have the kids full time with me. And the good thing about having a quiet Christmas this year is that we get to spend quality time with our children,” she said.

Marjorie, who is known for cooking sumptuous meals for her children, said the holiday season is the time when parents can teach their children how to cook.

“I think this is the time when moms can share their love to their kids by bonding over cooking,” she said.

While her daughter loves baking over cooking, Marjorie explained that she decided to have her daughter Erich as part of her latest vlog after receiving several requests from fans.

“So today, due to popular demand, a special person is going to be cooking with me on this vlog,” she said before introducing her youngest daughter Erich to her fans.

Marjorie cooked a meaty spaghetti pasta with Erich. Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Towards the end of her vlog, Marjorie asked Erich: “It’s been a very trying year for all of us, but … you like cooking with Mommy? ‘Cause I love cooking with you, Erich.”

Apart from Erich, Marjorie has five other children namely Dani, Julia, Claudia, and Leon.