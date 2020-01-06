“WATCH: Marlo Mortel gives back on 27th birthday”

With all the blessings he received for the past year, actor-singer Marlo Mortel made sure to give back on his 27th birthday.

In a series of posts shared by his talent agency, Star Magic, this Sunday, the “One Great Love” star celebrated his birthday with the young patients from I Love Enzoe Foundation, an organization dedicated to serving underprivileged children who are diagnosed with cancer.

During the event, Marlo gave away gifts and sang for his special guests. Check out scenes from his birthday celebration below: