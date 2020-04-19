“WATCH: Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo send message for Cebuanos”

Following reports that the number of COVID-19 cases in Cebu has increased, Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo posted a video message for Cebuanos.

Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo took to social media to send a message to the people of Cebu following the reports that the cases of COVID-19 in the city has been increasing.

In an Instagram video, the actor said in Cebuano, “Nakit-an namo ang inyong COVID-19 number nagsaka na so Sarah and I are praying for each and everyone of you to please stay safe and please maminaw mo tanan sa gobyerno. Kung lockdown, lockdown, kung diha lang mo sa balay, diha lang mo sa balay. (Nakita namin na tumaas na ang number ng COVID-19 diyan so Sarah and I are praying for each and everyone of you to please stay safe and please makinig kayo sa gobyerno. Kung lockdown, lockdown. Kung dapat diyan lang kayo sa bahay, diyan lang kayo sa bahay).”

Matteo, who was born in Cebu, also reminded his fellow Cebuanos to practice the safety recommendations to avoid acquiring the virus.

“Palihog lang please keep safe, wash your hands all the time. Please practice social distancing para dili na musaka ang number of cases diha sa Cebu, palihog lang (Pakiusap lang, please keep safe, wash your hands all the time. Please practice social distancing para hindi na tumaas ang number of cases diyan sa Cebu, pakiusap lang),” he stated.

The video has already amassed more than 300k views as of this writing.

READ: Matteo Guidicelli denies rumored Italy wedding

On April 15, Cebu reported its largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases with 23 individuals contracting the virus.