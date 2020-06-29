Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s Mad Max Inspired BET Awards Performance

Megan Thee Stallion has had a better year than most with her rise to global superstar status, and now she’s continuing the momentum with a performance inspired by Mad Max for the 2020 BET Awards.

She took to the desert for her performance, giving fiery renditions of her #1 hit ‘Savage’ – specifically the Beyoncé-featuring remix – as well as her just released, Eazy E sampling track ‘Girls In The Hood’.

In addition to the performance, Megan also walked away from the night a winner, taking home the ‘Best Female Hip-Hop Artist’ as well as the ‘2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award’ for her 2019 track with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, ‘Hot Girl Summer’.

‘Girls In The Hood’ is just the latest in a string of standalone singles from the Houston rapper, having also released ‘Diamonds’ with Normani and ‘Freak’ with Tyga this year.

In addition, she released her latest EP ‘Suga’ earlier this year, which spawned ‘Savage’ as well as ‘B.I.T.C.H.’

Watch the full performance of ‘Girls In The Hood’ and ‘Savage’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]