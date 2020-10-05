Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s Politically Charged ‘Savage’ SNL Performance

Megan Thee Stallion performed on the season premiere of SNL over the weekend. The ‘WAP’ collaborator performed her remixed single ‘Savage’, taking aim at Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who recently decided major charges would not be laid against the police officers responsible for Breonna Taylor’s death.

Megan Thee Stallion played powerful audio throughout the performance. A snippet of Malcolm X’s ‘Who Taught You to Hate Yourself?’ is played. “Who taught you to hate yourself from the top of your head to the soles of your feet?” he says.

Then, “Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery,” is heard from activist Tamika Mallory.

Megan Thee Stallion then says, “We need to protect our Black women. And love our Black women. Cuz at the end of the day, we need our Black women. We need to protect our Black men and stand up for our Black men because at the end of the day, we’re tired of seeing hashtags of our Black men.”

The set behind Megan Thee Stallion echoes the words of her performance until ‘Savage’ resumes, closing the display with “Protect Black Women.”

Megan thee Stallion calls out Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron and advocates for the protection of Black women during her “Savage” performance on SNL. pic.twitter.com/mb7nlGqUDy — Rap Alert (@rapalert2) October 4, 2020

Her collaboration with Cardi B, ‘WAP’ has been smashing records all over the charts, most recently it took out the record for the most weeks at #1 for a female-led hip hop song.

Meanwhile, a Youtuber has recreated the film clip for the song using only Disney clips. It’s as cursed as you’d imagine.