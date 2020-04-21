“WATCH: Megan Young and Mikael Daez release video from two wedding ceremonies”

Megan Young and Mikael Daez tied the knot twice in January—one in Caleruega and another in Batangas.

Months after getting married at the Caleruega Church in Batangas and another ceremony in Subic, Megan Young and Mikael Daez gave their fans a peek into what transpired at their two wedding ceremonies last January.

In the video, Megan explained why they decided to hold one intimate wedding with only their closest family and friends in attendance and another one with a bigger number of attendees in Subic.

“I bet you guys are wondering why we had two weddings. Initially, we were supposed to just have the January 25 but we wanted to do something a little more intimate and have a ceremony with just family,” Young said.

She went on: “So last minute, we chose Caleruega and we chose to have it with a family that could make it. It was really nice and intimate.”

Shot by Bob Nicolas, the video features some of the highlights from each of the couple’s two wedding ceremonies.

[embedded content]

Megan and Mikael said they will release an audio commentary about their wedding via a podcast.